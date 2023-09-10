Skip to main content
Sean Strickland at UFC 293 Press Conference
UFC 293 Bonuses: Sean Strickland banks an extra $50k on top of shock title win

UFC 293 took place from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia earlier tonight (Sat. September 9, 2023), and what an exciting night it was.

On a night that saw the arena sold out with an attendance of 18,168 fans, there were some crazy results and performances for fans to digest. On the first heavyweight fight of the main card, Justin Tafa put on a great performance with his first-round knockout win over Austen Lane. It took Tafa only 1:22 to put Lane away, earning him a Performance Of The Night bonus and an extra $50,000 in his pocket.

Next up, Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos put on an absolute classic at flyweight. Although both men looked phenomenal during the fight, it was Kape who left with the unanimous decision win. While Kape was the winner, both men will take home an extra $50,000 after winning Fight Of The Night honors.

And finally, of course, Sean Strickland shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by earning a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight title. It was a shocking result, to say the least, that saw Strickland takeover the 185-pound throne. The masterful performance also earned him an extra $50,000 for Performance Of The Night. 

