UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Official Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday in Sydney.

The fight card takes place Quados Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, crowd favorite Tai Tuivasa takes on Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight match that promises fireworks.

UFC 293 Official Weigh-in Video

UFC 293 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9)

Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)

Manel Kape (126) vs. Felipe dos Santos (125.4)

Justin Tafa (265.2) vs. Austen Lane (242.3)

Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs. Jung Da Un (205.3)

Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs. John Makdessi (155.1)

Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

Early prelims

Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)

Shane Young (149.75)* vs. Gabriel Miranda (144.95)

Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)

*Shane Young was over by 3.75 pounds