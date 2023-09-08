UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Official Weigh-in Results and Video
The fighters competing on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland event on Saturday officially weigh in on Friday in Sydney at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. ET.
The fight card takes place Quados Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, crowd favorite Tai Tuivasa takes on Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight match that promises fireworks.
UFC 293 Official Weigh-in Video
UFC 293 Official Weigh-in Results
Main card
- Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9)
- Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)
- Manel Kape (126) vs. Felipe dos Santos (125.4)
- Justin Tafa (265.2) vs. Austen Lane (242.3)
- Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)
Recommended Articles
Preliminary card
- Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs. Jung Da Un (205.3)
- Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)
- Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs. John Makdessi (155.1)
- Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)
Early prelims
- Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)
- Shane Young (149.75)* vs. Gabriel Miranda (144.95)
- Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)
*Shane Young was over by 3.75 pounds