UFC-293-Face-Offs-Adesanya-vs-Strickland-02
image caption
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland Official Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday in Sydney.

The fighters competing on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland event on Saturday officially weigh in on Friday in Sydney at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. ET.  

The fight card takes place Quados Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland.  In the co-main event, crowd favorite Tai Tuivasa takes on Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight match that promises fireworks. 

UFC 293 Official Weigh-in Video 

UFC 293 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

  • Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland (184.9)
  • Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs. Alexander Volkov (262.95)
  • Manel Kape (126) vs. Felipe dos Santos (125.4)
  • Justin Tafa (265.2) vs. Austen Lane (242.3)
  • Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)
Preliminary card

  • Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs. Jung Da Un (205.3)
  • Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)
  • Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs. John Makdessi (155.1)
  • Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

Early prelims

  • Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)
  • Shane Young (149.75)* vs. Gabriel Miranda (144.95)
  • Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)

*Shane Young was over by 3.75 pounds
