UFC 292 Weigh-in Results and Video
The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC 292 fight card officially weigh-in on Friday morning in Boston.
UFC 292 takes place on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston and features two world title bouts. In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, women's strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili takes on Amanda Lemos.
UFC 292 Weigh-in Video
UFC 292 Official Weigh-In Results
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)
- Weili Zhang (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114)
- Neil Magny (170 vs. Ian Garry (170)
- Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs. Mario Bautista (136)
- Marlon Vera (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
Preliminary card
- Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185)
- Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)
- Austin Hubbard (155) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
- Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135)
Early prelims
- Andre Petroski (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)
- Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)
- Karine Silva (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (125)