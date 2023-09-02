Twitter reacts to Ciryl Gane's TKO finish of Sergey Spivak at UFC Paris

There was a lot on the line in the main event at UFC Paris on Saturday, Sept. 2. Ciryl Gane was looking to get back in the win column and stay undefeated at home on his quest to get back to the title. His opponent, Sergey Spivak was looking to prove he's title material with a win over a highly ranked, toughest test of his career.

It turned out to be Gane's night after he finished Spivak with a flurry of strikes in the second round.

Tom Aspinall was in the crowd, and many thought the pair might face off next to see who would face the UFC heavyweight champion after Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was decided.

"Today is was my mission to prove I'm still here," he said after the win.

MMA Twitter reacted to the finish online.

Gane was coming off a loss to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, he'll now work on his way back to another chance at the GOAT.