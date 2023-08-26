The Korean Zombie Retires and Cries while Fans Sing as he leaves the Octagon

After and incredible KO punch from Max Holloway that laid The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, to the mat at 0:23 of the third round. The Korean Zombie decided to retire after competing for 16 years which included fights in the Japanese promotions, Sengoku and DEEP, World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and a career in the UFC that expanded over 10 years.

The Korean Zombie was a force to be reckoned with during his tenure at the UFC and was always in the hunt for the elusive belt as he fought and beat top tier fighters in the UFC such as Frankie Edgar and Dustin Poirier.

Taking to the mic with Michael Bisping after his fight The Korean Zombie announced, "I've always aimed to becoming a champion when I first started the sport. I'm not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth. I try my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing. So, I don't think I have the opportunity anymore. So, I think I'm going to stop fighting for now."

Afterwards, The Korean Zombie took off his gloves and laid them on the mat as he completed his pact with the sport he gave blood and soul to. Walking out of the cage the arena was filled with the adoration of his fans as they sang the song that followed him to the cage for many years. Tears rolled down his face as he left the octagon for the last time breathing in the love from the crowd and hugging his wife. A truly fitting end to a warrior's path.