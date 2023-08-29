Stipe Miocic is the only thing on Jon Jones’ mind heading into UFC 295

Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion of the world, will put his title up for grabs against, arguably, the greatest the division has ever seen in former champion Miocic. It has all the makings to be one of the biggest fights in UFC history. “Bones” was recently a guest on the “OverDogs Podcast” to discuss the matchup.

During the show, Jones talked about when he thinks a fighter should walk away from the sport. Jones suggested he believes that time should be when the athlete stops feeling anything before a fight. The heavyweight champ is far from that feeling however, as he explains that he thinks about Miocic so often that he even has nightmares about him.

“I feel like when you get to a place when you don’t feel anything is probably when it’s time to hang it up and try something different,” Jones said (via MMA Fighting). “At this point, I still get really nervous, man. I have nightmares about my opponents.

“About every hour, Stipe Miocic will cross my mind. He will cross my mind. I could be having a drink, you name it, he crosses my mind. I could be at my kid’s volleyball game and I thinking about Stipe. There’s a lot of mental that goes into it that I don’t think people realize. But the goal is to just conquer that.”

Jones is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Now that he sits atop the heavyweight division, he looks to solidify that moniker by attempting to topple Miocic, the most accomplished heavyweight champion in UFC history. Miocic hasn’t fought since his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 where he lost the title. Despite this, Jones feels Miocic presents him the greatest possible challenge at the moment, and the most glory to gain.

"I feel like we both would feel like we have unfinished business if we walked away not competing against each other."

“Stipe has balls. He has courage,” Jones said. “He’s not the youngest fighter, but that is a man. That is a man. I’m not the youngest either. In sports’ years, I’m over the hill, that’s for sure. Especially in combat sports. Stipe, he’s an honorable dude, and I know that he’s a man at the end of the day, and I know that he wants this fight. Everyone else thinks that his back’s against the wall and this is a David and Goliath situation for him, I disagree.

“I think Stipe is a very capable athlete and I think I owe it to Stipe to give him that chance to fight the best fighter ever. And I think Stipe owes it to me to give me a chance to fight the greatest heavyweight ever. I think we owe it to each other. I feel like we both would feel like we have unfinished business if we walked away not competing against each other. I understand where Stipe is at, just being looked past by a lot of people, and I respect him even more for training his ass off. I know that in his camp, he expects to win, so I respect him.”

