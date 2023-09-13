Sean Strickland's coach details locker room 'funeral' atmosphere before Adesanya fight

Sean Strickland shocked the world when he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 as a huge underdog. And even though he showed himself as the champion in the octagon that night, his coach, Erick Nicksick told Morning Kombat that backstage in the locker room was a different vibe.

"Before, when Manel won, I ran into the back and he was getting warmed up still and the room just felt real ominous. It was real quiet. It was almost like walking out to this man’s funeral. And I lost it. I was like ‘Yo, motherf**kers! We’re gonna win this fight!"

"I was like, I don’t care what anybody else thinks or says, the only people that matter are the people right here in this room. And, everyone in this room right now believes that you can win this fight. Now tell me your gonna win this **king fight! And, he’s like,'I’m gonna win this fight.' Now say it with conviction, bro.

"And he told me, he said after He’s like ‘Dude, I needed to hear that. So, I needed to feel like you believed in me as much as I believed in you.’ and you know that was a pretty cool moment that we had.”

The Round that Changed Everything

After the fight started, Sean Strickland went to work and shocked the world when he knocked Israel Adesanya down and jumped on him delivering blow after blow towards the end of the first round.

“Yeah man, right after that 1st round, we’re in the game. We are in the fight, bro. We can do this s###. I think that absolutely gave him the confidence. Right then and there we knew we could get this done.”

“I didn’t want to get too emotionally high because I had some information defensively that I needed to give him. And, I was like I don’t want to lose sight of that and forget to tell him and let it be exposed because he was doing some sh## where I was like we are gonna get caught.”

Strickland Goes Ballistic in the Final Seconds of Round 5

When it was obvious to everyone that we were seconds away from having a new UFC middleweight champion in the 30 seconds of the fifth round, Sean Strickland went ballistic, manically goading the fallen champion to fight. After an abusive childhood and years of self doubt, it all seems to come to this point where Strickland overcame it all.

“It was definitely a breakthrough brother. He was definitely having a breakthrough. Man, what a cool moment it was just like your exercising your demons live on PPV with the biggest fight on the line in his entire life and he did it. He pulled it off," Nicksick said

What Makes Sean Strickland Different?

Nicksick looked back at the beginning, "First time I held pads for him I’m like, 'what the hell is this? This is not textbook. It's not what you do.' But I think as a martial artist, that word art is very important because you could be an artist and the pictures all look different. And, it doesn't make sense a lot of times. It's not by what we're taught. He colors outside the lines, man. And it works for him."

"And I think as a coach, you have to be able to evolve and maybe to a degree teach something- one or two things and help him understand the consequences of what this might entail. But all the while try to add new wrinkles."

"We did a lot of hand fighting and you didn't really see that of Sean. We try to disrupt rhythm and pressure. So keep Sean the way he is, but we also need to add little things and add little tools and change the game. Just small little tweaks here and there."

"But man, is he unorthodox. And I think people Chris Curtis, Alex Pereira said this, there's a reason why, Masvidal and Johnny Eblin will tell you. People that spar with this guy, they know, they understand what that pressure looks like in front of them."

"And, on film anybody that watches it from the outside, they don't really know until you're in there. They can be critical about him at times. Is he making fun of all the parry's and all that stuff? And he's right. It's not aesthetically pleasing, but it's effective."