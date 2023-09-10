Sean Strickland upsets Adesanya, wins decision and middleweight title

Two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the UFC 293 headliner, taking on Sean Strickland in the event's main event.

Adesanya was coming fresh off a knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to take the title back. Strickland entered the bout coming off of two-fight winning streak. When the cage door closed, Adesanya was a heavy favorite.

They did not touch gloves before the match. Strickland pressed forward in the early going of the opening round. Adesanya on the outside looking to counter. Adesanya connects with a heavy leg kick. Strickland briefly caught a kick from Adesanya, but Adesanya pulled his leg free. Strickland keeping his hands up as he inched forward. Strickland landed a straight right. Adesanya answered with a leg kick.

Strickland stepped forward and landed a right hand that drops Adesanya. The champ got to his feet but Strickland stayed on him. Adesanya escapes the position but was badly hurt.

Strickland went back to pressing Adesanya in the second, Adesanya connected with a left hand. Adesanya stayed busy to get some distance. Adesanya landed a right hand followed by a leg kick. Adesanya connected with a hard right hand. Adesanya didn't stay too long in front of Strickland. Adesanya won the second round.

Strickland continued to pressure Adesanya. Adesanya landed back to back leg kicks. Adesanya put out more output than Strickland. They exchanged right hands. Strickland connected with a left hook. Adesanya threw more punches and kicks, but Strickland landed the bigger shots.

Strickland kept pressure Adesanya in the fourth. Adesanya circled on the outside. Strickland connected with a hard left hand counter. Adesanya went to the body with a kick. Strickland keeps making Adesanya miss. Adesanya. landed a right hand. Adesanya was having to fight off his back foot. Strickland lands a jab. That was a close round.

Adesanya landed a leg kick early in the fifth but soon Strickland backed him to the cage. Adesanya circled. Adesanya connected with a couple of leg kicks. Strickland landed a kick to the body followed by a right hand. Strickland connects with a hard right hand. with a minute left, Strickland picked up the pace. Adesanya is just circling. Strickland won the final round and may have upset Adesanya.

The judges scored the fight 49-46 on all three card for Strickland.