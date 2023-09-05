Rose Namajunas speaks for the first time since UFC Paris loss

Former two-time straweight champion Rose Namajunas broke her silence and released a lengthily video to her Instagram account giving an update on her injury and responded to Manon Fiorot's post-fight comments.

Namajunas lost a unanimous decision to Fiorot at UFC Paris and suffered what she thought was a badly broken finger.

"Got a little splint. I got it checked out. Well, my handy dandy chiropractor across the street last night opened up the office for me so kindly and x-rayed my pinky and he said all it was was dislocated. But it's also a quick, last-minute, no assistant. He just put my hand on there, so I've still got to get an official x-ray, but luckily it was just dislocated," Namajunas said during the video.

Namajunas staying in flyweight division

"I've thought about a rematch. I've thought about a bunch of different things, but definitely rematch comes to mind, or I'll get her eventually because I almost beat her with one hand. That's how I feel about that," she said.

"I'm definitely going to stay - I want to put a little more muscle on. I don't want to go back down. definitely not. I feel so much better not cutting the weight because - That's my biggest grip because I didn't listen to nothing. I give Manon respect. I was the one that walked up to her, shook her hand, hey, good job, good fight, blah blah blah. Respect. When she was sitting on the stool I was standing up. I was walking around ready to go two more rounds with one hand."

"I didn't listen to the rest of her interview, everything word for word but I did see a headline saying, she said that I was too small and I didn't win a round. Well, I disagree with both of those things," Namajunas said.

"I think I dropped your ass, so I'm definitely not too small. I might have had some moments of freaking out because I couldn't grip my fingers together, or I couldn't make a fist, but definitely not too small. If anything, why were you running away from too small? Why did you originally call me out if I was too small?"

"I have no problem if she thinks she won and all that stuff. Great. Good job to you. Respect, don't say I'm too small because that's not the case at all... I just feel like I could get a little more respect after a fight like that with one hand."