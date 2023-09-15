Noche UFC Weigh-Ins: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

Watch UFC champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko weigh in for their Noche UFC fight.

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko weighed in for their rematch on Friday, Sept. 15.

The fight will take place in the main event of Noche UFC on Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.

Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena ()

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135.5)

Daniel Zellhuber () vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)

Preliminary card