Noche UFC Weigh-Ins: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
Watch UFC champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko weigh in for their Noche UFC fight.
UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko weighed in for their rematch on Friday, Sept. 15.
The fight will take place in the main event of Noche UFC on Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.
Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results
Main card
- Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)
- Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena ()
- Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135.5)
- Daniel Zellhuber () vs. Christos Giagos (156)
- Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)
Preliminary card
- Lupita Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)
- Roman Kopylov (185.5) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)
- Edgar Chairez () vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)
- Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)
- Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Alex Reyes (155.5)
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)