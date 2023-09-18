Skip to main content
Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko at the Noche UFC Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
image caption
Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

Noche UFC scorecards: The controversial 10-8 scorecard

Noche UFC was a huge night for the sport which greatly honored Mexican Independence Day, but it wasn't without strange scorecards and controversy.

Featuring a number of standout competitors and multiple Mexican athletes, Noche UFC was a significant event that celebrated the September 16 holiday. Viewers were treated to some brilliant matchups and historic moments, but there were a handful of negatives that surrounded the card.

Mike Bell's 10-8 scorecard

The main talking point coming out of the night is, of course, the controversial result of the headlining bout. Alexa Grasso managed to successfully defend her women’s flyweight title for the first time at the expense of Valentina Shevchenko, but judge Mike Bell has stolen all the attention from those competing.

Heading into the final five minutes, the two women were evenly matched, and many, including those ringside, believed it could go either way. A back-and-forth fifth round saw the defending champion almost secure a late rear-naked choke submission, which surprisingly earned her a 10-8 on Bell’s scorecard.

Not only is this being considered as one of the worst scores ever given, it played a huge role in the draw which ultimately allowed Grasso to retain her title. If the judge had given a reasonable 10-9 to the titleholder, as the other two judges did, Valentina Shevchenko would have been crowned the new women’s flyweight champion.

Noche UFC Scorecards: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

No Contest: Daniel Lacerda vs Edgar Chairez 

While the main event controversy stole the show, there was another huge official mistake earlier that night. Just four fights into the prelims, spectators watched on as the referee, Chris Tognoni, made a vital hiccup that forced Daniel Lacerda and Edgar Chairez’s meeting to end prematurely.

Daniel Lacerda and Edgar Chairez

Daniel Lacerda and Edgar Chairez

The flyweight saw Chairez have success with low kicks and he seemed to be getting the better of the striking exchanges, forcing Lacerda to grapple. After already landing a takedown, the Brazilian attempted to get the fight to the mat once again but was caught in a standing guillotine choke.

Though it looked as if he did go limp for a brief moment, Lacerda immediately protested the stoppage from the referee. After the cage-side officials reviewed the footage, they determined the bout would be ruled a no contest.
