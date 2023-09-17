Noche UFC PHOTO GALLERY: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 | Main Card
Check the Noche UFC photo gallery being the UFC's inaugural Mexican Independence Day event featuring Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, Raul Rosas Jr, Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, Kyle Nelson, Daniel Zellhuber and the rest of the main card.
The main event between Grasso and Shevchenko ending in what some consider a controversial Split Draw due to a 10-8 on judge, Mike Bell's, scorecard.
Click here to see the Noche UFC photo gallery for the preliminary card.