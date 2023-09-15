Skip to main content
Noche UFC Official Weigh Ins: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
The Noche UFC official weigh-ins with Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko officially weigh in on Friday to make their bouts official.

The Noche UFC official weigh-ins featuring Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko headline the UFC's Mexican Independance Day event this Saturday.  All the fighters will weigh in Friday morning at the Noche UFC official weigh-ins to make their bouts official.

Alexa Grasso defeated Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 by submission in May of 2023. This will be Alexa's first defense of her belt in this immediate rematch. Grasso said at the Noche UFC Athlete Panel, "Being a muay-thai champion, I thought you wanted to strike with me, but you decided to go to the ground" as they debated how many rounds each won in their first outing- Schevchenko claiming all all 4 rounds and Grasso saying it was 2-2. Schevchenko said "I don't have to learn anything" after their first fight.

Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

  • Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)
  • Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135.5)
  • Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
  • Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)
Preliminary card

  • Lupita Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)
  • Roman Kopylov (185.5) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)
  • Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)
  • Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)
  • Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Alex Reyes (155.5)
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)
