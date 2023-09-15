The Noche UFC official weigh-ins featuring Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko headline the UFC's Mexican Independance Day event this Saturday. All the fighters will weigh in Friday morning at the Noche UFC official weigh-ins to make their bouts official.

Alexa Grasso defeated Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 by submission in May of 2023. This will be Alexa's first defense of her belt in this immediate rematch. Grasso said at the Noche UFC Athlete Panel, "Being a muay-thai champion, I thought you wanted to strike with me, but you decided to go to the ground" as they debated how many rounds each won in their first outing- Schevchenko claiming all all 4 rounds and Grasso saying it was 2-2. Schevchenko said "I don't have to learn anything" after their first fight.

Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Terrence Mitchell (135.5)

Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146)

Preliminary card