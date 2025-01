Check out the Noche UFC Official Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery featuring Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko weigh in for their rematch on Saturday night.

Check out the Noche UFC Official Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery featuring Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, Kevin Holland, Raul Rosas Jr, Tracy Cortez and all the fighters as they weigh in.