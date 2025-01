Watch the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-ins live stream here at 3pm PST / 6pm EST.

Watch the Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Weigh-in live stream on Friday at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

The event takes place on Saturday, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a women's flyweight title bout between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in their rematch from UFC 285. Watch it below.