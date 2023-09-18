Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Highlights Video

Check out the highlights video from the inaugural Noche UFC main event championship bout between Alexa Grasso, flyweight champion, and Valentina Shevchenko in Las Vegas, NV.

The Noche UFC event was the first event celebrating Mexican Independence Day at the T-Mobile Arena loaded with rabid fans there to support their gladiators.

The much anticipated immediate rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko delivered the goods as the two battled to the very end, but was marred by a lone 10-8 scorecard from the judge, Mike Bell, that granted a Split Draw to the dismay of the fans and the fighters. Leaving Shevchenko wanting judges to be held accountable and Mike Bell to answer for his scorecard.