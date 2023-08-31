Nick Diaz is looking ripped in new photos

Nick Diaz is looking in excellent shape in new photos training with former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Nick Diaz is looking to be in great shape right now, leaving many fans wondering if he’s preparing for a return to fighting action.

Diaz recently took to his Instagram account and shared photos of himself on a run, with none other than former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis. The former 170-pound title challenger is sporting a six-pack and looks to be in phenomenal condition.

Diaz hasn’t won an MMA fight since October of 2011. His last fight resulted in a third-round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler in September of 2021. Diaz was knocked down by Lawler and apparently refused to get up from the canvas, resulting in the loss. It was Diaz’s first fight back since January of 2015.

As of this writing, Diaz has lost three of his last four fights, the leftover being a No Contest. In his absence, his younger brother, Nate Diaz, has emerged as one of combat sports’ biggest stars. He recently banked a multi-million dollar payday for a boxing match against Jake Paul.

It remains to be seen if Nick Diaz’s recent post is hinting at a return to fighting, but if he does, it’s safe to bet that his younger brother’s recent success has motivated him.