NBA Player says he can beat Jon Jones

NBA star James Johnson recently spoke on the NBA Rookie Life podcast, where he talked about his own combat sports experience. The six-foot-seven, 240-pound Johnson claims he has been doing striking since he was a child, with a specificity in karate. Johnson said he believes he could out-strike Jon Jones inside the Octagon, and would be willing to fight him in MMA.

However, he’d need one year to train due to the fact that Jones has been wrestling his whole life. The power forward believes that he’d need just one year to learn to defend Jones’ attacks on the ground, and keep the fight on the feet, where he believes he’d beat “Bones.”

“I would need a year,” Johnson. “My standup game is great but what we all know Jones is a collegiate wrestler, really good on the ground and that’s not my forte. You know, I can get on the ground....To his level? I’m not there yet I’d definitely need a year to work on counters and defenses against it so that we can stay on our feet."

"I like fighting in close.. I feel like I generate more power in close. "

“He started learning how to use your hands and your feet, what, after college?” Johnson asked. “Like, I’ve been punching and kicking since I was five, six years-old. The opposite for him because he’s been wrestling for that long. Learning all his wrestling moves. As long as I can keep him from going on the floor, I win.”

Jon Jones

Johnson said that he could have gone into fighting instead of basketball in his early years, "If fighting was at were it was at in 2009 I probably wouldn’t have even went to Wake Forrest (college). I would have went straight to fighting, for real.”

But for the NBA player, Jon Jones is also his favorite fighter, “I rock with Jones (Jon Jones) obviously there’s just a dog in that man… He’s an all around fighter… his technique is so sharp."

Johnson has been competing in the NBA since 2009. He’s currently a free agent after wrapping up a stint with the Indiana Pacers. The veteran is currently a free agent. As for Jones, he has a huge matchup on the horizon. The heavyweight king will put his crown up for grabs against, arguably, the greatest heavyweight MMA has ever seen.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 295 on November 11 from Madison Square Garden. It will be Jones’ first-ever defense of the title since winning it back in March. It’s unlikely that Jones will entertain anything that Johnson has had to say. However, crazier things in combat sports have happened.