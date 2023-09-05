Skip to main content
Conor McGregor
John Kavanagh awards Conor McGregor his black belt.
Conor McGregor

MMA Twitter reacts to Conor McGregor black belt announcement

Conor McGregor received his black belt from coach John Kavanagh.

On Monday night Conor McGregor took to Instagram to announce that he'd received his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from his longtime coach John Kavanagh.

"Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, John Kavanagh of SBG Ireland," McGregor said. "20 years of hard work! Thank you John for everything over the years, and to all of my teammates throughout this incredible jiu-jitsu journey! Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart! A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, wow! Praise be to God and then Helio. I’ll be in the Gi in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!! What a buzz."

McGregor, always a polarizing figure in combat sports received mixed comments on the achievement. 

McGregor hasn't fought since he broke his leg in the Dustin Poirier fight in 2021. He's supposed to be fighting Michael Chandler next, but it's unclear if that fight will ever happen due to McGregor dragging his feet getting back into the USADA testing pool. 

