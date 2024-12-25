Michael Chandler big Christmas announcement, plus see how other UFC fighters celebrated the holidays

On Christmas and the days surrounding, professional fighters shared photos, well wishes, and videos to their fans for the holiday season. There were photos of trees, family outings, and even some big announcements were made. Take a look at how your favorite fighters celebrated the end of 2024.

Michael Chandler had probably the biggest gift announcement. The UFC fighter revealed a third child, a girl is being added to the Chandler family.

"Hap & Ace are very excited about their baby sister - coming March 2025," he wrote on Instagram. "We are thankful for her little life and grateful to our sweet gestational carrier who has blessed us with such a selfless gift by bringing our daughter into this world. Wishing you a Merry Christmas & a blessed 2025!"

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared a video with his two sons on his social media.

Sean Strickland had a predictably controversial tweet for the holidays. "There is only 1 holiday on December 25 in America and it's Christmas. Go buy a gun and a truck and then thank baby Jesus for creating America for you godless heathens," he wrote.

Angela Hill shared a botched recipe on Christmas. "Messed up my recipe so I only I have 5 crappy gingerbread men, what MMA fighters should I turn them into this Christmas?" she wrote.

Sodiq Yusuff had some holiday-related thoughts about the drones over New Jersey, tweeting, "I can't believe it's just now crossing my mind that those drones was probably Santa doing recon before the big day. That's why the government said not to worry we almost ruined Christmas."

Georges St-Pierre posted a pre-Christmas workout routine because, of course, he doesn't take a day off. He also posted a photo with Santa.

Mike Perry and his family shared a matching pajamas photo.