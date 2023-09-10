Skip to main content
Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor agree to 185-pound fight

Michael Chandler will fight Conor McGregor at any weight.

Michael Chandler is not letting go of his fight with Conor McGregor

On Sunday Chandler responded to a McGregor tweet where he says his next fight will be at 185 pounds. 

Chandler agreed writing, "185 would be great... finally an easy cut after 22 years of hard weight cutting."

McGregor and Chandler are supposed to fight each other next but McGregor has been dragging his feet re-entering the USADA testing pool. They both have fought at 155 pounds but in the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor told him the fight would be at 170. 

It seems he now wants it to be at 185 pounds ... or he wants a different opponent. 

On Saturday night, McGregor called out 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski. 

"Ask my bollox that little sausage volkonovski is no way p4p 1. Silly. That’s quick work for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title tho we should fight at some stage so the FW goats will have all faced off and let there be no debate," he tweeted. 

Only time will tell if and when McGregor fights again, who he'll fight and at what weight class. With McGregor, anything is possible. 
