Mayra Bueno Silva took to her Instagram and released a lengthy statement to fans announcing the failed USADA drug test, adamantly claiming she has never taken any performance-enhancing drugs. She also added that the substances she has tested positive for are consistent with medication she takes for ADHD. Silva adds that she’s fully cooperating with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and Nevada State Athletic Commission on the matter.

“To all of my fans,

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage. I have test positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD. I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways.

“I have provided a plethora of documents and explanations to USADA and the Nevada State Commission detailing the disorder, the effects of the disorder on my daily life and my decision making in the ingestion of the prescription medicine. I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system. I discontinued this medication at the beginning of fight week, like I always have in the past. So while it apeared in a small amount in my system, I am told by experts that it would not have an effect on my in-competition performance at that level.

“Please before you make any judgements understand that I have been dealing with this my whole life and I am devastated that this has happened in my career. I look forward to coming to a resolution and putting this behind me. I look forward to fighting again for the best organization in the world. I am the next champion and I am ready to fight!”

Back in July, Silva pulled off a big second-round submission win over the former 135-pound champion Holm. It marked her fourth-straight victory at the time, likening the Brazilian star for a potential crack at the UFC’s women’s bantamweight title. Of course, with the now-failed drug test, that result is now left in doubt.

Silva is a proven finisher who has finished her last three fights via submission, quickly making a name for herself within the division. Should she be able to get past this latest hurdle, it’s likely that she continues her hot campaign for a shot at UFC gold.