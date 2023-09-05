Max Holloway reveals when he plans to fight again, eying fourth Volkanovski fight

Max Holloway seems to have a pretty good grasp for what he’s looking to do next at featherweight.

“Blessed” comes off of a dominant knockout victory over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, ultimately retiring the veteran. It’s Holloway’s second-straight victory as of this writing. Now, the Hawaiian finds himself in a very interesting position as for what’s next, currently ranked the No. 1-contender at 145 pounds.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway admitted he’s willing to fight again in 2023 if it’s a juicy matchup that he simply can’t turn down. However, if he had it his way, he’ll wait to fight until the first quarter of 2024.

“2023, right now, we’ll see what happens,” Holloway said (via MMA Fighting). “I would love to—It’s a fight that would have to make sense. Being undeniable. I ain’t going to call anybody out. If I can go early next year around February, March, that would be great. If they come up with something that I cannot, that I really cannot deny, that I really can’t be like, ‘This is too juicy to give up, I’ll fight one more time.’

“Right now, I’m looking more towards the beginning of next year. We had a few injuries going into here. There was also some stuff personally that I want to get done, that I want to do, me and my wife. At the end of the day, we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what’s in store and we’ll go from there.”

Holloway hasn’t lost a non-title fight in the UFC since 2013. Since, his only defeats have come against Dustin Poirier - in a bid for the interim lightweight title - and three losses to Alexander Volkanovski for featherweight gold. Aside from those fights, Holloway, now 31-years-old, continues to fend off contenders such as Arnold Allen, Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, and more.

While a fourth matchup with Volkanovski for the featherweight title might be a tough sell, it’s hard to deny Holloway given he keeps winning against the rising contenders in the division.

“The current featherweight landscape is super cool,” Holloway said. “I mean, I’ve fought most of the top 10 guys, I think there’s only two guys I didn’t fight in the top 10, or three, I’m not sure. I think it’s cool. A bunch of new names, a bunch of new faces, and there’s nobody [I want to call out.] I don’t need to call out nobody.”

Holloway wants fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski

For the time being, Holloway will continue to push forward, but his goal remains the same. He’s eying a return to the top of the mountain at 145 pounds, and is ready to put in the work for an undeniable fourth crack at Volkanovski.

“For me, going back for that title shot, whoever has that belt, hopefully it’s Volk,” Holloway said. “That fourth Volk fight would be amazing. We’ve just got to be undeniable. Keep doing what we’re doing. The fans got to do their part. You guys want to see that fight, you let them know. That’s what the UFC is known for. For putting the best guys in the world against each other.

“I’m here, I’m not taking breaks, I’m not being like, ‘I’m owed this, I’m owed that.’ I’m fighting anybody and everybody to get back there. I’m going to be clawing and scratching my way back to the top. Like I said, like we’ve been saying, undeniable, and I’m just going to keep proving to you guys and keep showing you guys why I’m undeniable and go and get back what’s rightfully ours.”