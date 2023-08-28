Max Holloway pays tribute to The Korean Zombie with Instagram post

Chan Sung Jung, "The Korean Zombie," retires on Saturday following his UFC Singapore loss to Max Holloway.

Chan Sung Jung, "The Korean Zombie," announced his retirement following Saturday's knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore.

Jung fought like he always does, straight forward and throwing heavy leather. During a wild exchange early in the third round, Holloway finished Jung with a well-placed right hand that sent Jung to the canvas face-first.

Holloway took to Instagram to pay tribute and honor Jung for his legendary career.

"What an honor to share the octagon with you @koreanzombiemma . The man, the myth, the legend. Watching you through out the years and how you carried yourself in the fight world, with humility and respect. like a true martial artist. The OGs of WEC/UFC. None of these circus acts. You are the last of a dying breed. Thank you for paving the way. Enjoy your retirement, looking forward to your first singing album my brother," Holloway wrote.

Jung made his professional mixed martial arts debut in June 2007. He started his career on a nine-fight winning streak. In 2010, he debuted in the WEC with a Fight of the Night performance against Leonard Garcia. He was defeated that night, but got his revenge against Garcia in his UFC debut in 2010.

Jung fought for the UFC featherweight championship twice in his career. He holds wins over Dustin Poirier, and Frankie Edgar, both at one point held the 155-pound championship.

His career ended with back-to-back loses to the top featherweights in the world, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.