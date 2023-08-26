Max Holloway crumbles The Korean Zombie

Featherweights Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung headlined Saturday's UFC Singapore fight card at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Holloway entered the match ranked at the top of the 145-pound weight class while Jung was ranked eighth. Holloway's only losses since 2014 have been to champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jung was coming off a loss to Volkanovski in his last outing and looking to rebound with a win over the Hawaiian.

After a brief feeling out period, Holloway connected with a left hand. Jung landed a right hand that sent Holloway backpedaling. Holloway settled in as the round wore on. His left hook was finding its mark. The two exchanged as the opening round ended.

Holloway dropped Jung early in the second round. Holloway followed him to the ground and applied a choke. Jung defended the submission attempt and got to his feet. Both men landed right hands. Holloway began targeting the body. In the closing seconds of the frame Holloway delivered a spinning back kick to the body.

Jung come out really aggressive in the third. He pressed forward with a flurry a punches. Holloway stepped back and connected with a right hand that crumbled "The Korean Zombie."

The official time of the knockout was at 0:23 of the third round.

Prior to the event, Jung stated that if he lost it could be his final fight. Following the loss he announced that he was retiring.