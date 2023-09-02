Manon Fiorot decisions Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris

The UFC Paris co-main event featured a women's flyweight bout between former two-time stawweight champion Rose Namajunas and third-ranked Manon Fiorot.

Fiorot entered the match riding a 10-fight winning streak. Namajunas lost a controversial split decision to Carlas Esparza in her last outing and looked to rebound and make a statement against Fiorot.

Fiorot used her jab and kept Namajunas on the outside. Namajunas moved forward. She looked for a takedown but Fiorot shock off the attempt. Fiorot outworked Namajunas. Namajunas said that she broke a finger.

Fiorot continued to use her jab. They engaged on the inside and Namajunas lost her balance. Fiorot briefly looked for a takedown before disengaging. Fiorot landed kicks to the body. Namajunas landed a right hand that may have hurt Fiorot. A clash of heads opened up a cut on the side of Fiorot's head. Fiorot connected with a right hand. Fiorot seemed to be the stronger of the two.

In the third, Namajunas started aggressively. Namajunas worked to get a takedown but Fiorot defended the attempt. Again Namajunas gets a takedown attempt stuffed. Namajunas tried to counterstrike but Fiorot outworked her. Fiorot connected with a combination. The round ends with Namajunas pressing forward.

It went the distance and the judges scored the bout for Fiorot by unanimous decisions. The scorecards read 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.