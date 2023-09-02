Skip to main content
Manon Fiorot decisions Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris

Former two-time women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas made her flyweight debut at UFC Paris against third-ranked Manon Fiorot.

Fiorot entered the match riding a 10-fight winning streak.  Namajunas lost a controversial split decision to Carlas Esparza in her last outing and looked to rebound and make a statement against Fiorot.

Fiorot used her jab and kept Namajunas on the outside.  Namajunas moved forward.  She looked for a takedown but Fiorot shock off the attempt.  Fiorot outworked Namajunas.  Namajunas said that she broke a finger.  

Fiorot continued to use her jab.  They engaged on the inside and Namajunas lost her balance.  Fiorot briefly looked for a takedown before disengaging.  Fiorot landed kicks to the body.  Namajunas landed a right hand that may have hurt Fiorot.  A clash of heads opened up a cut on the side of Fiorot's head.  Fiorot connected with a right hand.  Fiorot seemed to be the stronger of the two.  

In the third, Namajunas started aggressively.  Namajunas worked to get a takedown but Fiorot defended the attempt.  Again Namajunas gets a takedown attempt stuffed.  Namajunas tried to counterstrike but Fiorot outworked her.  Fiorot connected with a combination.  The round ends with Namajunas pressing forward.  

It went the distance and the judges scored the bout for Fiorot by unanimous decisions.  The scorecards read 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.  
