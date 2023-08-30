Skip to main content
Dana White’s Home Invasion Attempt, Man Caught and Charged

Police have charged a man in connection with an attempted break-in at the Maine home of UFC president Dana White earlier this week.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Tuesday (8/29/2023) revealing that a 23-year-old man by the name of Brady Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses. White posted a doorbell camera video on social media of the incident on Monday, asking the public for help identifying the individual.

In the video, the man can be seen kicking the door of White's Maine residence three times before messing with the camera. The incident took place around 1:45 a.m. local time. The police statement does not clarify whether or not Cooper has been brought into custody as of this writing. Online inmate logs do not currently display his name.

“The deputies were able to meet with a property manager and secure video footage of the suspect along with other evidence,” the statement reads. “The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved. When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff’s Office.

“After processing evidence and information developed, deputies interviewed, Brady Cooper (23) of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review.”

Dana White reacts to arrest

White actually addressed the incident during the conclusion of Dana White’s Contender Series 60 this week. The UFC boss noted that he wasn’t at home during the time of the attempted break-in, but admitted he did have some family members there.

“Do you f*cking think you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f*cking idiots?” White said. “It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house. My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away."

