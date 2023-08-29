Kamaru Usman: "Francis Ngannou has the great equalizer"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is scheduled to box Tyson Fury on Oct. 28 and Kamaru Usman says not to count him out.

"The thing is, I know everyone is kind of laughing, aw man, this and that. They're not realizing, if you've noticed about him, Francis is blessed. He's blessed," Usman told TMZ Sports.

"With all the trials and tribulations that he's gone through in his life, he is blessed. He's blessed to still be here standing right now. To have a fight like this, the biggest fight in the world. If they can promote this the right way, oh yeah. This is an amazing fight," Usman continued.

"Obviously Francis isn't a full-time boxer, so it's going to be different. The mechanics are going to be a little bit different, but the one thing that Francis has, God has blessed him with power. If he touches your head anywhere in this radius right here (motions to his head). This side, that side, this way, it does not matter; you might not wake up. I give him that chance, for sure.

"When you're talking about a drawn-out boxing match, a 12-Round boxing match, on paper, I don't think Francis is as skilled or experienced to win that fight. But Francis has the great equalizer, and is God's gift of power, that if he touches you, you will go to sleep. If Tyson Fury is not taking this fight seriously, you might have the biggest heavyweight superstar in the world, Francis Ngannou."

Ngannou certainly has the punching power to finish anyone in the world, but can he land a clean shot on someone as skilled as Fury? His chances hinge on him doing that.