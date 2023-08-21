Kai Kara-France 'gutted,' withdraws from UFC 293

UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France, who says he is "gutted," has announced his withdrawal from UFC 293, which features Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland.

UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France has announced his withdrawal from UFC 293. A concussion in training led Kara-France to the decision, which he says "gutted" him.

Kara-France, currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC flyweight division, was slated to face fellow Top 10 ranked fighter Manel Kape at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 9 (Sept. 10 local time in Sydney).

Kai Kara-France announced UFC 293 withdrawal via Instagram

“I just wanted to come on here and give you guys an update,” Kara-France said via his Instagram account.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from my next fight in Sydney, Australia: UFC 293. I suffered a concussion over the weekend in training. I’ve been speaking to my coaches, my team, and my family. They all think it’s the right decision to put my health first."

Kara-France apologized to his family and friends that bought tickets to the fight and had already made travel arrangements. It's obvious that it was a difficult decision for him to make, but he and his team determined it was the best thing for his long term health, which was made all the more important by the recent birth of his second son.

“I’m gutted I won’t be a part of this card. It’s been a tough week with my second son being born as well as me pulling out of this fight," Kara-France continued.

"Mixed emotions. Frustrated. But I’ve just got to focus on the positives and just spend time with my loved ones.”

UFC 293 is still headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC 293 main event features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya facing firebrand Sean Strickland, who is stepping in for Dricus du Plessis.

The title shot for du Plessis was a given following his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8. When it came time to sign on the dotted line, however, du Plessis said that he had an undisclosed injury that wouldn't allow him to be properly prepared in time for the Sept. 9 date at UFC 293 in Sydney.

That's when the UFC turned to Strickland, who was fresh off of an impressive victory over Abus Magomedov on July 1.

Adesanya's fight with Strickland is his first title defense since taking the belt back in an immediate rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287.