Julianna Peña blasts Mayra Bueno Silva over failed drug test

Former bantamweight champion Julianna Pena doesn't care about the reasoning behind Mayra Bueno Silva’s failed drug test, to her she's a cheater no matter what.

"#CHEATara, living up to your nickname," she wrote on Twitter. "Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go. You fought two 41yr olds this year and you had to cheat in order to get it done. Can't pass a #drugtest? Keep my name out of your mouth ya dumb broad!"

This week Bueno Silva took to Instagram to reveal she'd failed the test but explained it was due to ADHD medication she has already arranged with USADA about.

Unfortunately, she was flagged by NSAC, which doesn't have any exemptions.

"I have provided a plethora of documents and explanations to USADA and the Nevada State Commission detailing the disorder, the effects of the disorder on my daily life and my decision making in the ingestion of the prescription medicine," Bueno Silva wrote in the lengthy statement. "I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada State athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system. I discontinued this medication at the beginning of fight week, like I always have in the past. So while it apeared in a small amount in my system, I am told by experts that it would not have an effect on my in-competition performance at that level."

Prior to the news Buneo Silva and Pena were both in the running for the vacant bantamweight title.

Buneo Silva defeated Holly Holm via a second-round submission.