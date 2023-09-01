Jon Jones fully confident in Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 293

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is confident Israel Adesanya will get the job done against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Jon Jones has full confidence in Israel Adesanya heading into UFC 293.

Adesanya is set to put his middleweight title up for grabs against Sean Strickland in the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV) from Australia. Jones and Adesanya have had quite the interesting relationship over the past few years. From exchanging heated barbs, teasing a potential superfight over the course of a few years, to now seemingly being on friendly terms.

Jones was asked about Adesanya’s upcoming title defense during his appearance on the OverDogs Podcast. “Bones” said, although Strickland is a skilled fighter, he believes Adesanya can do everything Strickland can do - just better.

“I got Izzy winning just because he’s more versatile,” Jones said. “He does everything that Sean does, just way more calculated.”

Adesanya recently re-captured the 185-pound strap from Alex Pereira back in April. “Stylebender” knocked out his longtime rival in the second round after a masterful showing. Now, he’ll switch gears to Strickland, who is on a two-fight win streak.

While Strickland has proven to be quite the striker in his own right, Jones doesn’t believe he’s on the same level as Adesanya.

“Izzy could beat Strickland in a boxing match if he had to,” Jones said. “I think he’s more calculated, and I think his power is a few steps up above Strickland as well.”