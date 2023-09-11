Joe Rogan goes nuts as Sean Strickland becomes World Champ

Joe Rogan was amazed as the rest of the world that Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Joe Rogan broke down Sean Strickland's path to victory as he stalked down Israel Adesanya for 5 rounds to become the new UFC middleweight champion. "So smart with those front kicks to the body. And the distance management. His distance management from all that sparring is so excellent."

Brendan Schaub brought up that "He's at a perfect distance. He's at a perfect distance and then when he's firing when Izzy doesn't have many options against the cage.”

Rogan added, "Sean can box and if the majority of the fight is boxing, which it is so far. He's got a good chance here, man. And you just saw it with that righthand like look how good his jab is. Look how good he is at avoiding sh*t.”

"Who would have ever thought? He's going in against arguably the greatest middleweight of all time and best striker. And he's winning. He's winning a striking fight.”

The Alex Pereira Factor

Ahead of the fight, Sean Strickland was humble and smart enough to bring in the Alex Perieria, the guy that beat him and Adesanya.

"[Strickland] said Pereira really helped him show the holes that he had. In his defense. Sparring with Pereira helped him a ton. If you watch him spar with Pereira, too, it’s so funny because it's like pity pat sparring. He's being very smart. He doesn't want to go to war with Pereira in the gym.”

'So where does this put Sean Strickland if Izzy was better than arguably the greatest of all-time, Anderson Silva, and Strickland just put on a clinic against Adesanya?”

Brendan Schaub claimed, "He's better than Anderson," but Rogan responded, “But not by a lot. Anderson, in his prime, would have given Izzy a run for his money and Anderson was a knockout artist. He figured out a way to knock guys out.”

The Judges Scorecard

Rogan and the guys took issue with some of the scoring. "These MMA experts, they're bringing up their tweets about it. Two to one (rounds for Izzy) are out of their f**king mind. What two rounds would you give to Izzy?,” said Schaub.

"They're out of their mind," claimed Rogan. "He won 100-percent. I think it's 5-0. I think that's the new middleweight champion of the world. That is f**king crazy. There's one round where Izzy might have won. Might have, but I don't think he did. All those significant strikes. That's all nonsense. You're looking at leg kicks that get checked. You can't count those as significant strikes.”

"The rematch is in 100%. The big money. And that's what would be smart to do.”

"Unbelievable, he did it!!! That wild motherf**ker is the middleweight champion of the world. I wish I was there. I wish I was there for that."