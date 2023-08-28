Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan booked for Oct. 7 in Las Vegas

Joe Pyfer will be looking for his next UFC finish when he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan.

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has his next fight on the horizon.

Pyfer who is known for his tenacity and skill within the Octagon, is set to face Abdul Razak Alhassan on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Pyfer shot to stardom when he knocked out Ozzy Diaz in the second round of their Dana White's Contender Series fight last year. from there he defeated Alen Amedovski via first-round KO and then followed that up with a TKO of Gerald Meerschaert.

Alhassan, a formidable opponent with a reputation for explosive power, promises to make this a fight to remember. He's coming off a second-round TKO of Claudio Ribeiro in January but hasn't been able to fight since as he's had back-to-back fight cancelations with Brunno Ferreira.

Fans of UFC are eagerly awaiting the spectacle, fully expecting a thrilling clash.

The October Fight Night card is slowly coming together with the following fights (bout order to be determined).

UFC Fight Night fight card

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glen

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonça

Daniel Pineda vs.