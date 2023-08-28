Skip to main content
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 26: Joe Pyfer reacts after his victory over Ozzy Diaz in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX on July 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
image caption
Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan booked for Oct. 7 in Las Vegas

Joe Pyfer will be looking for his next UFC finish when he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan.

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has his next fight on the horizon. 

Pyfer who is known for his tenacity and skill within the Octagon, is set to face Abdul Razak Alhassan on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Pyfer shot to stardom when he knocked out Ozzy Diaz in the second round of their Dana White's Contender Series fight last year. from there he defeated Alen Amedovski via first-round KO and then followed that up with a TKO of Gerald Meerschaert. 

Alhassan, a formidable opponent with a reputation for explosive power, promises to make this a fight to remember. He's coming off a second-round TKO of Claudio Ribeiro in January but hasn't been able to fight since as he's had back-to-back fight cancelations with Brunno Ferreira. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Fans of UFC are eagerly awaiting the spectacle, fully expecting a thrilling clash. 

The October Fight Night card is slowly coming together with the following fights (bout order to be determined). 

UFC Fight Night fight card

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glen
Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson 
Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Aoriqileng
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonça
Daniel Pineda vs. 
Colby Covington
News

Colby Covington calls out Gilbert Burns, Burns responds

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington called out Gilbert Burns after Burns leaked Chael Sonnen's phone number on social media.

By Jeff Cain
Colby Covington
News

Colby Covington rips into Jon Jones for mocking UFC Tampa loss

Colby Covington clapped back and heavyweight champion Jon Jones for mocking his loss to Joaquin Buckley.

By Jeff Cain
Islam Makhachev
News

Islam Makhachev plans to finish Arman Tsarukayn in UFC 311 rematch

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev plans to finish Arman Tsarukyan in their rematch at UFC 311.

By Jeff Cain