Jack Della Maddalena ready for Shavkat Rakhmonov or other challenging fights in the UFC welterweight division

Jack Della Maddalena is ready to test himself against tougher opponents within his weight class after getting his hands raised at Noche UFC.

As the dust settles on Noche UFC, questions begin building surrounding Jack Della Maddalena’s next outing inside the octagon.

The Sydney native overcame what many believed to be his toughest fight to date when he scored a split-decision victory over Kevin Holland on Saturday night. While it wasn’t the most impressive showing, the knockout artist proved he could perform against much more experienced contenders under the lights.

During his appearance at the Noche UFC post-fight press conference, Della Maddalena fielded questions on who he’d like to lock horns with next. Though he wasn’t keen on naming possible opponents, it seems Shavkat Rakhmonov, Vicente Luque, and Sean Brady all caught the victor’s attention.

“Honestly, all of them. I’m not going to call one of them out but any one of them,” stated Maddalena. “The first one they offer me, I’ll probably just jump on it and say, let’s go. All of those, they’re challenging fights and exciting matchups.”

Jack Della Maddalena vs Kevin Holland

The Aussie was previously scheduled to face Sean Brady earlier this year. The bout, which was set to go ahead at UFC 290, was scrapped after Brady was forced to withdraw.

Not only did Jack play matchmaker for himself—having welcomed a potential clash with numerous contenders at 170—but he also gave fans a timeline for when he expects to return to action. Although vague, the welterweight insisted he wanted to return to the cage before the end of the year and named the one city he would love to fight in.

“I want to fight all over the place.” Claims Maddalena. “New York. I would love to fight in New York. It would be a pretty cool place to fight and to visit.”

If the prospect is serious about competing in the renowned Madison Square Garden, he could find himself added to the forthcoming UFC 295 event on November 11. The event will be headlined by Jon Jones as he looks to defend his heavyweight throne—possibly for the last ever time—against a man many consider to be the greatest that the division has ever seen, Stipe Miocic.