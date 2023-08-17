Israel Adesanya says UFC was worried about Sean Strickland ‘embarrassing the company’

Israel Adesanya says he had to convince the UFC to give Sean Strickland the next shot at the middleweight title.

Sean Strickland has always said exactly what he's thinking. And most of the time those thoughts are pretty dark and controversial. In the past he's detailed his thoughts about murdering someone, his misogynistic views of women, and has had plenty of homophobic comments, just to name a few.

He's a loose cannon during interviews and has zero fear about retribution or being "canceled." For some, that's part of his appeal, for others, it's intolerable.

His future opponent, Israel Adesanya, says that all of those things are what made the UFC hesitant to give him a title shot and the potential platform, but he asked for it.

“He should thank me for actually making the fight happen, because without me, he wouldn’t have actually got the fight," Adesanya said during a media scrum (h/t/ MMA Fighting). "I pushed for him to get the fight, because he was the next logical guy. I’ve beaten all the top 5, some of them twice. So you can’t punish us for being great, so yeah, I pushed for him to get the fight.

“He’s an idiot. I can’t say too much about that. He’s an idiot, so he just has to behave himself and actually show up and just fight.”

“Like I said, he’s an idiot, and the UFC don’t want him embarrassing the company,” Adesanya said. “But yeah, that’s all I’ll say about that. He should thank me. He should really thank me for actually making him get the fight. [Bareman] knows what happened behind the scenes. I pushed for it, and I’m glad the UFC trusted me to listen to me.”

Strickland and Adesanya will face off for the middleweight title at UFC 293 on Sept. 10 in Australia.