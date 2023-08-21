Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC 292 fights including the two championship bouts

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacted to the UFC 292 main card fights, including the two championship bouts.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacted to the UFC 292 main card fights and the two championship bouts.

UFC 292 took place on Saturday and was was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, Sean O'Malley finished Aljamain Sterling in the second round with a perfectly placed right hand followed by hammer fists.

In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili dominated challenger Amanda Lemos in one of the most one-sided unanimous decisions in UFC history.

The fight card also featured the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman after more than two years away from the sport recovering from a broken leg.

After O'Malley finished Sterling, Adesanya said, "Destiny. Destiny."

During the UFC 292 Post-Fight Press Conference, Sterling said that he believed he could have continued but didn't complain too much about the stoppage. Adesanya agreed with him, but thought it was a good stoppage.

"It could have gone for a little bit longer but it would have been bad. It would be bad," said Adesanya. "Clean finish."

Sterling pushed for an immediate rematch following the loss, but O'Malley called out Marlon "Chito" Vera for a rematch at UFC 296 in December at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch Adesanya's full reactions below.