Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya, YouTube
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya: 'I don't think Sean Strickland will be ready for the rude awakening'

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes on Sean Strickland in Saturday's UFC 293 main event.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 293 main event on Saturday in Sydney, Australia against Sean Strickland.  It's three hours from his home and doesn't think Strickland is going to be ready for what he's about to face.  

"I've been traveling the world fighting in different lands for ages.  This motherf**ker is flying out of the country for the first time, fighting out of the country for the first time all the way on this side of the world," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.  

"I know what it's like.  My first time in New York.  I was jet lagged like a motherf**ker.  I'm used to this.  It's nice to have it like this, three hours away which is nice.  I don't think he's going to be ready for the rude awakening, after the weigh-ins, being up all night.  Everybody wants to see him at 8 - 9 a.m., 7 a.m and having to fight me midday, or 1 p.m.  Oh well, continued Adesanya.   

Israel Adesanya UFC 293 All Acces, Episode 1

