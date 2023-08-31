Skip to main content
Henry Cejudo 'leaks' UFC 292 PPV buys ... and they aren't good

Henry Cejudo says Sean O'Malley's win over Aljamain Sterling did less than 350,000 PPV buys.

Allegedly Henry Cejudo knows the PPV buy information for UFC 292 and they aren't good. 

That is if you believe what Cejudo says. 

According to the former champion, the card did less than 350,000 buys. 

“Guess what, guys, I have friends at ESPN. I’m not gonna say who but Sean O’Malley did anywhere between 300,000 to 350,000 [PPV buys],” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “That’s it. That’s all Sean O’Malley made in pay-per-view buys. Is 350,000 pay-per-view buys — is that a surplus or is that down? The other guy who will probably more than likely now is Aljamain Sterling.”

“Everyone was projecting that this event was one of the biggest of the year,” Cejudo said. “It’s not true. So, my question is to Sean O’Malley: Do you have that sauce to sell, to be a pay-per-view superstar? Yeah, you just won the belt but you would imagine you’re fighting in Boston against a current champ who has gone down and got wins over legends, how big is the name of Sean O’Malley? Yeah, does he have a following through Instagram? 100 percent. But can he sell pay-per-views?”

Now, we have to look at this with a grain of salt. It's more likely that Cejudo is just trying to drum up some trash talk with O'Malley who he'd like to fight for the title. 
