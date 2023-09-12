Skip to main content
Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Rings Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Rings Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate that first day of public trading for TKO Group Holdings.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel rung the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday to make the first day of trading for the company TKO Group Holdings, Inc (traded as TKO as its ticker symbol).

The company holds the UFC and the WWE under one umbrella.  On hand with Emanuel were UFC President Dana White and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. At the ceremony were also WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul Levesque (known as “Triple H”), WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, and more.  

The company was officially announced in April.  The UFC and WWE are run independently.  

