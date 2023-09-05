EA Sports reveals 2 UFC 5 covers ahead of video game release

MMA Twitter didn't care for the new UFC 5 game cover.

EA Sports revealed the covers of the two new UFC 5 editions a few days early and the reviews are mixed.

The deluxe edition of the game will feature the current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his infamous pre-fight stance.

Adesanya will look to defend his title against Sean Strickland on Saturday in Sydney, Australia at UFC 293.

The generic, non-deluxe cover of the game features two fighters, former champion Valentina Shevchenko and current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. But that cover hasn't gone over with the fans as well as the Adesanya one did.

"Why they gotta do volk like that?" someone asked. "That ain't Volk," someone else commented.

"why does this cover look so weird lol," another fan tweeted.

"dude I don’t give a shit about the cover of video games but literally anyone on MMA Twitter could of made a better cover for UFC 5," another Twitter user wrote.

The full details of the game will be released on Sept. 7 and the games release date is to be announced.