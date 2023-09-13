DWCS Week 6 results and highlights

After a crazy UFC 293, the UFC returns to Las Vegas. NV for a Fight Night from T-Mobile Arena. But before Noche UFC took place, the UFC hosted DWCS Week 6 from the UFC APEX.

Here's how the whole night played out.

Dana White's Contender Series Week 6 recap

James Llontop vs. Malik Lewis

Slugfests were on the menu tonight and James Llontop and Malik Lewis got the memo. A nasty first round back and forth led into another high-paced second round with pure domination from Llontop to end the round. Another dominating round from Llontop sealed the deal for a decisive decision win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: James Llontop defeated Malik Lewis via unanimous (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Jhonata Diniz vs. Eduardo Neves

The co-main event was the heavyweights Jhonata Diniz and Eduardo Neves and again it was all gas and no brakes. Diniz was unloaded on Neves and secured a first-round walk-off KO fairly easily.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jhonata Diniz defeated Eduardo Neves via TKO, Round 1, 3:15

Steven Nguyen vs. A.J. Cunningham

The midway point of the night was here. And the action was not slowing down. Another barn burner first round between A.J. Cunningham and Steven Ngyuen. After a short break from a groin strike, Nguyen landed a right hand that dropped Cunningham but before the fight could be stopped the bell rang and they went to the second round. But with just a minute remaining the referee stepped in to save Cunningham after a series of strikes went unanswered.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Steven Nguyen defeated Ạ.J. Cunningham via TKO, Round 2 - 4:06

Julia Polastri vs. Patricia Alujas

The second fight had big shoes to fill and, in the first, they were filling them. Both Julia Polastri and Patricia Alujas were firing big shots, looking for the finish. Into the second after a wild first round, a big takedown in the second for Polastri where she dominated most of the round on the canvas before pummeling Alujas into position for a rear-naked choke submission.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Julia Polastri defeated Patricia Alujas via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:05

Jean Matsumoto vs. Kasey Tanner

It was a slugfest in the first round and they came out swinging in the second. It seemed that Jean Matsumoto was getting the better shots off of Kasey Tanner, but it wasn't a domination by any means, and perhaps the judges might see it differently. In the third, it was do or die for both men. They went to the scorecards where the judges granted Matsumoto the win. White appeared to like the fight so much that he went into the Octagon to shake both fighter's hands, a first.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jean Matsumoto defeated Kasey Tanner via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)