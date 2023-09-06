DWCS Week 5 results

Everything you need to know about DWCS week 5.

Dana White's Contender Series held its fifth event of the year, marking the halfway point through the season.

Here's how the whole event played out.

Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro

In the main event, Bruno Lopes and Brendson Ribeiro, the light heavyweights, wanted to secure a contract quickly and were throwing bombs. But it was Ribeiro who did it dropping Lopes with a right hand.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Brendson Ribeiro defeated Bruno Lopes via TKO, Round 1 - 3:47

Ramon Tavares vs. Serhiy Sidey

In the co-main event, Ramon Tavares and Serhiy Sidey came out swinging. Tavares landed a nasty punch that dropped Tavares for the first-round KO.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Serhiy Sidey defeated Ramon Tavares via TKO, Round 1 - 2:26

Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka

In the first round, Chad Hanekom and Dylan Budka traded blows and takedown attempts but following a three-round war right before, it seemed low energy and unimpressive.

In the second, Budka immediately went for a takedown, but failed, instead holding him against the cage for what felt like an ungodly amount of time before finally securing the takedown. But then the tables were flipped and Hanekom held Budka against the cage. Suddenly Budka took back control and went for a guillotine choke but lost it. A final flurry from Budka probably won him the round, but without something spectacular in the third, neither is likely to earn a contract.

Takedown attempt to start the round and we were going to be in for another wrestling match here. They go to the judges.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dylan Budka defeated Chad Hanekom via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

In the second fight, they came out swinging. Kevin Vallejos looked to be getting the better of the exchanges with Jean Silva, landing several big body shots throughout the round.

In the second Silva turned it on a bit more but it was still Vallejos' fight to lose. A flurry in the final minute of the fight nearly dropped Vallejos. Though he survived the bell, he probably lost the round in those final 60 seconds.

The final round was likely going to decide the winner. And they both knew it. Silva turned up the heat with two minutes remaining, piecing apart an exhausted Vallejos. They went to the scorecards.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jean Silva defeated Kevin Vallejos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Rainn Guerrero vs. Dione Barbosa

The women opened the card with major power players of women's MMA in their corners. Cris Cyborg was rooting for Dione Barbosa and Lauren Murphy was cheering for Rainn Garcia. Talk about pressure.

In the first Barbosa escaped some dire moments to trap Guerrero against the fence and nearly broke her arm in the process. Guerrero escaped but they ended the with Guerrero being forced to tap to a different armbar.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dione Barbosa defeated Rainn Guerrero via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 4:35