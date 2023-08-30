DWCS Week 4 results

Everything you need to know about week 4 of Dana White's Contender Series.

During week three of Dana White's Contender Series, White only awarded three contracts. Now that fighters are aware a win doesn't immediately equal a contract, they might step up their game a bit.

Here's how the whole night played out from Las Vegas, NV

Welterweight: Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates

In the main event, the first round was a scramble both on the feet and on the ground but it looked like Prates was getting the better of the exchanges on the feet and Ramirez better on the ground.

In the second round, Prates landed a single punch that dropped Ramirez and earned himself a UFC contract.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Carlos Prates defeated Mitch Ramirez via TKO, Round 2 - 1:14

Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Marco Tulio

In the co-main, it was an even first round with both fighters scoring good shots on the other. In the final moments of the first round, Tulio may have edged it with a big takedown.

In the second, it was a war. It was going to be another hard round to score.

In the third, Tulio turned up the heat and began unloading on Belgaroui, who looked tired. He then worked Belgaroui to the canvas where he landed vicious elbows with more than two minutes left in the fight.

Total dominance by Tulio.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Marco Tulio defeated Yousri Belgaroui via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Timothy Cuamba vs. Mateo Vogel

With two finishes before them, it was time to perform in the third fight of the night. And that's exactly what they did. After a flurry of punches from Cuamba, Vogel did his best to stop him with takedown attempts but Cuamba was too quick and got the better of the round.

In the second, Vogel was much more in control, managing the distance but still eating big shots. It would be a much harder round to judge as they entered the third.

In the third, it was do or die. It was clear one of them wanted a finish. After a back-and-forth on the feet, Vogel took Cuamba down and held him on his back for the rest of the round, attempting a rear-naked choke but never quite getting it under the chin. They went to the scorecards.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Timothy Cuamba defeated Mateo Vogel via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Chandler Cole

The heavyweights wasted no time getting right into the fight with Cole landing huge shots on Petersen before Peterson dragged him to the ground. A submission attempt near the end of the round nearly ended Cole but he was able to battle on and survive through the first round.

In the second round, Petersen was able to finish the submission he started in the first and ended Cole's chances of becoming a UFC fighter.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Thomas Petersen defeated Chandler Cole via submission (kimura), Round 2 - 1:08

Lightweight: Bolaji Oki vs. Dylan Salvador

Oki was piecing up Salvador in the first round but after a few minutes of getting comfortable, Salvador was fighting back. But it wasn't enough because Oki finished him with a flurry of strikes in the very first round.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bolaji Oki defeated Dylan Salvador via TKO, Round 1 - 2:46