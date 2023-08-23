Skip to main content
Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese

DWCS Week 3 results

Everything you need to know about the third week of the Dana White Contender Series.

The DWCS kicks off week 3 with only four fights on the card due to a medical issue with one fighter. 

Eli Aronov vs. Zach Reese

It only took Zachary Reese 74 seconds to win his first. With a wild armbar Reese very likely punched his ticket to the big show.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zachary Reese defeated Eli Aronov via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:14

Kaik Brito vs. Oban Elliott

Brito delivered a massive body kick to start the round and that lit something inside of Elliott who didn't let Brito have control again. Big takedowns from Elliott likely stole the round. 

In the second, Brito had Elliott in a choke that looked like a game-changer but with more than half the round left, Elliott took back control and was out of danger. But only for a moment, then a punch dropped Elliott who wobbled back to his feet, then dropped again. Both fighters were absolutely drained but somehow they both survived the round. 

The final round was do or die. It was likely tied 1-1. Both were exhausted, but still at least trying to finish the fight. Elliott got a takedown with just two minutes remaining and did his best to ground and pound but pure exhaustion on both their parts made the finish hard to come by. 

What a wild fight! 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

OFFICIAL RESULT: Oban Elliott defeated Kaik Brito via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Knutsson

In the first round, Knutsson landed a head kick that went into a flying knee and dominated Verbeek the rest of the round but wasn't able to find the finish before the round ended.

In the second round, Knutsson peppered Verbeek with strikes but again couldn't find the finish and the fight went to the third round. 

In the final round, it was just like the first with domination from Knutsson but Verbeek refused to back down. 

OFFICIAL RESULT: Josefine Knutsson defeated Isis Verbeek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Luis Pajuelo vs. Robbie Ring

The first fight ended in the first round after Luis Pajuelo overcame some early adversity to battle back with a TKO finish in the final moments of the round. 

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Luis Pajuelo defeated Robbie Ring via TKO, Round 1 - 3:43
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
News

Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen

Dana White has given a positive update on the rumored Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight.

By Joshua Ryan
Joaquin Buckley
UFC News

Joaquin Buckley batters Colby Covington to TKO victory after a gruesome injury

Joaquin Buckley wins after the doctor waves off the fight due to nasty cut to Colby Covington.

By A.K. Jones
ufconespn63postpresser-1600
News

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley fights at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., the winners will answer questions at post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain