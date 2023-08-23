DWCS Week 3 results

Everything you need to know about the third week of the Dana White Contender Series.

The DWCS kicks off week 3 with only four fights on the card due to a medical issue with one fighter.

Eli Aronov vs. Zach Reese

It only took Zachary Reese 74 seconds to win his first. With a wild armbar Reese very likely punched his ticket to the big show.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zachary Reese defeated Eli Aronov via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:14

Kaik Brito vs. Oban Elliott

Brito delivered a massive body kick to start the round and that lit something inside of Elliott who didn't let Brito have control again. Big takedowns from Elliott likely stole the round.

In the second, Brito had Elliott in a choke that looked like a game-changer but with more than half the round left, Elliott took back control and was out of danger. But only for a moment, then a punch dropped Elliott who wobbled back to his feet, then dropped again. Both fighters were absolutely drained but somehow they both survived the round.

The final round was do or die. It was likely tied 1-1. Both were exhausted, but still at least trying to finish the fight. Elliott got a takedown with just two minutes remaining and did his best to ground and pound but pure exhaustion on both their parts made the finish hard to come by.

What a wild fight!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Oban Elliott defeated Kaik Brito via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Knutsson

In the first round, Knutsson landed a head kick that went into a flying knee and dominated Verbeek the rest of the round but wasn't able to find the finish before the round ended.

In the second round, Knutsson peppered Verbeek with strikes but again couldn't find the finish and the fight went to the third round.

In the final round, it was just like the first with domination from Knutsson but Verbeek refused to back down.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Josefine Knutsson defeated Isis Verbeek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Luis Pajuelo vs. Robbie Ring

The first fight ended in the first round after Luis Pajuelo overcame some early adversity to battle back with a TKO finish in the final moments of the round.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Luis Pajuelo defeated Robbie Ring via TKO, Round 1 - 3:43