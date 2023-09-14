Dricus Du Plessis doesn't understand Dana White criticism

Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t really understand the criticism he has been receiving from UFC president Dana White.

Du Plessis was initially the first option to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title this past weekend at UFC 293. However, Du Plessis turned the opportunity downdue to an apparent injury. Seven weeks notice simply wasn’t enough for the would-be challenger. White later expressed his disappointment in Du Plessis’ decision to turn down the fight, which eventually went to Sean Strickland.

Speaking on FightWave recently, Du Plessis explained that he is confused by White’s comments, as his track record shows that he’s not one to turn down fights.

“I’ve been ready to address every situation of what might happen this weekend, and what the UFC might say, what Dana might say — obviously, him not being very happy that I turned down a fight on seven weeks’ notice with an injury, which I don’t really understand,” Du Plessis said (via MMA Junkie).

“But at the end of the day, it’s business for them and you have got to respect that. But if I can look at my track record, I know for a fact that I’m not somebody that turns down fights if it’s not a good enough reason. I’ve taken fights on short notice multiple times. Every time they phone, I say, ‘Yes, let’s go.’ This time around it just wasn’t possible with the injury and short notice.”

Of course, Sean Strickland went on to pull off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, defeating Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the 185-pound throne. Riding an eight-fight win streak, Du Plessis seems primed to be a top candidate for the first crack at the new champion. Of course, that’s not a guarantee. Especially given where he stands with UFC brass.

“I’m happy for Sean Strickland. I’m happy that ‘Izzy’ got a little bit of a beating, although I would have loved to be the guy to give it to him,” Du Plessis said. “There’s Sean Strickland — just goes to show, I feel he was in a very similar situation to me and Robert Whittaker where nobody gave me a shot. Nobody gave me a chance. I know Strickland didn’t even give me a chance, and I didn’t give him a chance in this fight.”