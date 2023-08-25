Donald Trump mugshot arrest, UFC fighters react

Former U.S. President Donald Trump mugshot went viral after he surrendered to Georgia authorities and was placed under arrest and the UFC community reacted.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump mugshot went viral after he surrendered to authorities on Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia and was placed under arrest. He was booked at the Fulton County jail on 13 felony counts related to allegations that he schemed, along with 18 of his allies, including Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and former United States Associate Attorney General.

Trump posted his own mugshot to X (formerly Twitter). It was his first post on the social media platform since Jan. 8, 2021. Trump was banned by Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Colby Covington and Sean Strickland reposted showing their support.

UFC fighters, others, post the Donald Trump mugshot over and over

Following the unleashing of former president Trump's mugshot, many fighters and others in the UFC Twitterverse (or do we call it the XSpace now?) did their best to take his mugshot viral, whether it be in support of or in defiance of America's first president to surrender himself to authorities four times in one year... or ever.

Many, such as welterweight contender and Trump supporter Colby Covington, seemed to simply show their support by re-Tweeting Trump's own post of his mugshot, while others added their own touch.

Donald Trump's bond with Dana White and UFC Fighters

Dana White and the UFC have shared a notable relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump, a connection that dates back to the early days of the organization when the UFC was struggling to find venues willing to host their events due to the controversial nature of mixed martial arts.

White has often spoken about this early support from Trump, expressing gratitude for the former president's belief in the UFC when few others did. This bond was evident when White made appearances at Trump campaign events and even spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Trump's candidacy.

The relationship between Trump and the UFC extends beyond just White. Many UFC fighters have also shown support for the former president, like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, who have been vocal in their support of Trump.

Others, like Carlo Prater went bonkers with a host of posts in support of the former president.

But there were, of course, many, many more tweets of Trump's mugshot and other criticisms or support of him.

Former Strikeforce champion and former UFC fighter Jake Shields also unleashed a slew of Donald Trump mug shot posts

Donald Trump has attended many UFC events and one outspoken ardent supporter of the former president is former UFC fighter Jake Shields.

Even Elon Musk tweeted (okay, okay, x'ed) about Trump's mugshot