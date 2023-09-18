Daniel Cormier reacts to “one of the worst” judge’s decisions in recent UFC history

Daniel Cormier shares his immediate reaction to the controversial 10-8 decision at Noche UFC which had a huge impact on the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko result.

Valentina Shevchenko’s bid to reclaim her flyweight throne came up short after one judge’s controversial scorecard. Although many, including Daniel Cormier, believe Alexa Grasso won three of the five rounds and should have rightfully been named the winner, one judge’s 10-8 score for the champion played a huge role in the outcome of the fight.

As Bruce Buffer read out the split-draw decision, the majority of viewers around the world were confused about how this bout was scored. In the aftermath of the championship clash, “DC” took some time to share his thoughts on the situation.

“Round five is where sh*t gets crazy. Mike Bell scores the fifth round for Alexa Grasso.” Said Cormier. “I get in the octagon and I’m ready to interview whoever won. Remember, if I’m scoring that fight in my mind, I think that Alexa Grasso’s gonna retain.” He continued. “I started to get a little worried when it took Bruce [Buffer] a while to get into the octagon. It’s a draw. And it felt to me like Mike Bell, I don’t know what he could have watched to score that fifth round a 10-8 for Alexa Grasso.”

Valentina Shevchenko believes she was robbed of victory due to the matchup being held on Mexican Independence Day. Daniel Cormier doesn't share that view but does believe judge Mike Bell has handed in one of the poorest scorecards in recent UFC history.

“She [Alexa Grasso] won the round. No doubt about it, she won the round. But a 10-8 is just honestly one of the worst scorecards that I’ve seen in a really long time.”

Excluding the glaring negatives surrounding the event, Noche UFC was a fantastic night and showcased just how passionate North American fans are when supporting their athletes. Cormier hopes the promotion makes a tradition out of hosting a fight card each year on Mexican Independence Day and praised everybody involved in making it a huge accomplishment for combat sports.

“Overall guys, a great night of fights..... Noche UFC was a tremendous success and I hope this becomes a yearly thing because the UFC fans deserve it.”