Dana White's Contender Series 60 Video Recap: Three Fighters Awarded Contracts

Dana White's Contender Series 60 took place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and three UFC contracts were awarded.

Lightweight Bolaji Oki earned a contract for his first-round TKO win over Dylan Salvador to kick off the night's fight card.

Heavyweight Thomas Petersen took home a contract for his second-round submission win over Chandler Cole.

The final contract awarded by UFC president Dana White went to welterweight Carlos Prates for his second-round TKO win over Mitch Ramirez in the fight card's main event.

The two that didn't receive a contract were Timothy Cuamba and Marco Tulio Silva. Both of their fights went the distance.

DWCS is a fight promotion started by UFC president Dana White to feed fresh fighters to the UFC.

The next DWCS event takes place next Tuesday at the UFC Apex and features the typical five-fight card.

Dana White announces UFC contract winners