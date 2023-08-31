Dana White warns Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili says he'd rather his teammate Aljamain Sterling get a rematch with Sean O'Malley then him fight for the title.

UFC president Dana White warned teammates Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili for Dvalishvili not wanting a title shot.

"Everyone in this room and everyone that watches this knows how I feel about this sh*t," White said during the Dana White's Contender Series 60 Post-Fight Press Conference.

"Why did you even get into this sport if that's your mentality and the way that you think? 'I don't even want the title. I don't even want the championship. We're friends. We're this, we're that," White continued.

"This is not about friendship. This is about finding out who the best in the world is."

Hear everything White had to say about the situation below.