Dana White thinks it's time for Chris Weidman to retire

UFC president Dana White thinks former middleweight champion Chris Weidman should retire after UFC 292 return loss.

UFC 292 was Weidman's return fight after more than two years away from the sport. In his last outing, at UFC 261 in April 2021, Weidman snapped his leg throwing a leg kick at his opponent Uriah Hall. It was a gruesome injury that required several surgeries. He also saw setback in his recovery due to repeated infections.

His UFC 292 fight against Brad Tavares was his return to the octagon. He hoped to return to previous form but the 39-year old did not look like his old self. Weidman had a couple of moments in the fight but was largely outclassed and outworked.

Tarares connected with leg kick after leg kick badly damaging Weidman's lead leg. The former champ was forced to switch stances several times as his scars were clearly visible.

Weidman lost his return, but his career wasn't on the upswing before the injury. He had lost seven of his last nine fights. He entered the match with Hall coming off back to back losses.

"Retire," White said when asked what's next for Weidman at the post-fight press conference.

"I love Chris Weidman. I have him. I love his family, and I think he should retire."